2016 Bayou Country Superfest lineup announced

BATON ROUGE - Country music fans will be eager to get their hands on the lineup for next year’s Bayou Country Superfest, and now they have their chance as event organizers released the schedule to the public Tuesday.

The festival, which will be extended to three days in 2016, will feature the likes of Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett and Cole Windell, according to Superfest organizers. A host of supporting acts will also be on the bill. The event is scheduled for May 27, 28 and 29 in Tiger Stadium.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17. They’re available through various outlets including the Bayou Country Superfest website at www.bayoucountrysuperfest.com, ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster outlets and by phone at (800) 745-3000. Organizers are offering early bird pricing for three-day passes at $99 for a limited time. Reserved parking passes will go on sale the same day.

The family-oriented Bayou Country Superfest has grown in popularity each year since its inception with last year’s two-day event drawing country music fans from around the country with headliners Kenny Chesney and Blake Shelton. Tiger Stadium was packed on the Friday eve of the festival as country-pop crossover superstar Taylor Swift took to the stage.

Here’s a look at the full 2016 schedule by day:

Friday, May 27

Luke Bryan

Lady

Antebellum

Little Big Town

Randy Rogers Band

Saturday, May 28

Eric Church

Darius Rucker

Cole Swindell

Frankie Ballard

Brothers Osborne

Sunday, May 29

Jason Aldean

Dierkes Bentley

Thomas Rhett

Dustin Lynch

A Thousand Horses