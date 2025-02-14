2 Make a Difference: A small Mississippi town organizes donations for Hurricane Helene recovery

WOODVILLE, Miss. — In one small town about an hour from Baton Rouge, residents are rallying to make a difference for a community over 10 hours away.

Residents of Woodville, Mississippi are filling a 53-foot trailer with all kinds of emergency supplies for those still dealing with the damage done by Hurricane Helene. They selected a town in Georgia with a similarly small population to their own community that hasn’t gotten enough attention after it was devastated by the hurricane.

They have gathered water, clothes, cleaning supplies, toilet paper and even a toaster oven in their county courthouse.

