Latest Weather Blog
2 Make a Difference: A small Mississippi town organizes donations for Hurricane Helene recovery
WOODVILLE, Miss. — In one small town about an hour from Baton Rouge, residents are rallying to make a difference for a community over 10 hours away.
Residents of Woodville, Mississippi are filling a 53-foot trailer with all kinds of emergency supplies for those still dealing with the damage done by Hurricane Helene. They selected a town in Georgia with a similarly small population to their own community that hasn’t gotten enough attention after it was devastated by the hurricane.
They have gathered water, clothes, cleaning supplies, toilet paper and even a toaster oven in their county courthouse.
Anyone interested in highlighting someone making a difference in the community should send a name, information and a brief summary to sylvia@wbrz.com.
