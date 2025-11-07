65°
Latest Weather Blog
2 Make a Difference: 'Walk to Remember' to support families affected by Alzheimer's
BATON ROUGE - This week's 2 Make a Difference covers the annual "Walk to Remember" taking place Saturday for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease.
The walk takes place at Blue Cross/Blue Shield on Reitz Avenue from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.
Trending News
If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU women's basketball shuts down Southeastern
-
A blast from the past: Todd Graves college apartment recreated
-
Three federally indicted for allegedly operating sex ring at Nicholson Drive, Aster...
-
Louisiana attorney general suing Smitty's Supply after August plant explosion
-
Rouses to implement a 'penny rounding' policy after U.S. mint ceases production...