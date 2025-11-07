2 Make a Difference: 'Walk to Remember' to support families affected by Alzheimer's

BATON ROUGE - This week's 2 Make a Difference covers the annual "Walk to Remember" taking place Saturday for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease.

The walk takes place at Blue Cross/Blue Shield on Reitz Avenue from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

