2 cats rescued from apartment fire along Alaska Street

34 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, July 24 2023 Jul 24, 2023 July 24, 2023 4:05 PM July 24, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two cats were rescued from an apartment building on fire Monday afternoon. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a fire started in the attic of a University Gardens Apartments building on Alaska Street just after 12:30 p.m. 

Firefighters said one unit had fire damage and four others were damaged by smoke. Two cats were found unresponsive in one of the apartments. Firefighters rescued them and their owner took the pets to the LSU Vet School where they are expected to survive.

No injuries were reported and residents are being helped by the Red Cross. 

