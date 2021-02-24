1980s-era BRPD chief has died, city says

BATON ROUGE – Former Baton Rouge Police Chief Wayne Rogillio died, the city announced Wednesday.

He was a police officer for more than three decades, joining the ranks in 1962 and serving as chief for seven years starting in 1985.

In 2018, Rogillio and his wife were involved in a 4x4 accident after the vehicle fell off the side of high terrain in Colorado.

Current BRPD Chief Murphy Paul said in a statement: “Fortunately, I had the opportunity to meet this extraordinary public servant during my time as Chief. Chief Rogillio’s dedication earned him a reputation as a fine man and mentor to law enforcement officers throughout Baton Rouge. Those who worked with Chief Rogillio knew him to be a firm, but fair leader — loved by all for his dedication to his officers and the Baton Rouge community.”

“On behalf of all the men and women of the Baton Rouge Police Department, I want to express our condolences and support to Chief Rogillio’s family and friends.”