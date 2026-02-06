Latest Weather Blog
19-year-old sentenced to 10 years after fatally shooting grandmother
TICKFAW — The District Attorney's Office said Friday that a 19-year-old was sentenced to 10 years after pleading no contest in a manslaughter case following the death of his grandma.
Jaiden Dillon, 19, was arrested after the shooting death of his 65-year-old grandmother, Annette Jackson, on June 21, along with his sister Nijah Dillon, 25, and her boyfriend Benjamin White, 30.
According to detectives, Jaiden Dillon, who lived with his grandmother, shot her through the closed, locked front door of the residence as she was returning home from the grocery store.
Jaiden Dillon fled the scene without alerting anyone about what had occurred and allegedly evaded arrest with the help of Nijah Dillon and White.
Despite Jaiden Dillon pleading no contest to the charges on Jan. 12, he was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections for one count of manslaughter, one year for failure to report a felony and five years for obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.
