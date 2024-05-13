68°
Latest Weather Blog
Entergy outages climb to 25K as storms roll through Capital area
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - More than 25,000 Entergy customers are in the dark Monday night as storms rolled through the Capital area.
As of 8:15 p.m., 18,306 outages were reported in EBR Parish. More than 4,000 customers were out in West Baton Rouge Parish and 3,000 were out in Iberville Parish.
Trending News
Thirty minutes later, 25,281 outages were reported in EBR Parish. West Baton Rouge and Iberville parish numbers were the same.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman details moments before husband was shot by deputy Sunday night
-
LSU men's golf looks to improve after first day of play
-
Plaquemine High School dismissing early after appliance fire
-
One person in critical condition after car hit pedestrian Sunday night
-
LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Clinton