Entergy outages climb to 25K as storms roll through Capital area

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - More than 25,000 Entergy customers are in the dark Monday night as storms rolled through the Capital area.

As of 8:15 p.m., 18,306 outages were reported in EBR Parish. More than 4,000 customers were out in West Baton Rouge Parish and 3,000 were out in Iberville Parish.

Thirty minutes later, 25,281 outages were reported in EBR Parish. West Baton Rouge and Iberville parish numbers were the same.