18-year-old Baker High School senior killed at apartment complex off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE — An 18-year-old Baker High School senior was shot and killed Thursday at an apartment complex off Plank Road, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said.

Edwyn Williams was identified as the victim of a shooting that happened around 6 a.m. at The Reserve at Howell Place.

He was found shot inside a car in the apartment complex's parking lot.

Williams was a senior at Baker High School, and the school system said in a statement that it will provide grief counseling for students after the Mardi Gras holiday. Read the full statement from the Baker School System and Helix Community Schools:

"The City of Baker School System and Helix Community Schools are devastated over the loss of our beloved student Edwyn Williams who passed away in Baton Rouge. Edwyn was a senior at Baker High School. He was a mild-mannered young man who was well-liked by his peers. We have been in touch with the family to offer our condolences and support. Additionally, we will provide grief counseling services to our students when they return from the Mardi Gras break on Feb. 23. Please keep Edwyn's family and friends and the Baker community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”





The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting.