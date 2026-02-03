Latest Weather Blog
18 dogs with Louisiana ties competing in 150th Westminster Kennel Club dog show
BATON ROUGE — The 150th Westminster Kennel Club dog show wraps up Tuesday, and 18 dogs with Louisiana ties competed in this year's event in New York!
A local dog show expert, Carl Grotton from the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club, visited 2une In with his Doberman Lacy, to share exactly what goes into the art of training for a show like Westminster.
"Preparation for a show dog like Lacy starts very early," Grotton said. "If you think your dog has the potential, you start training it at three months old; you can start showing it at six months."
Three thousand dogs representing more than 200 different breeds compete in the Westminster show, Grotton said, noting that the 150th show will feature one new breed: the Danish-Swedish farmdog.
Grotton said that the dogs competing from Louisiana include Labrador retrievers and German shepherds.
"It's an opportunity for the public to see some amazing dogs," Grotton said.
Learn more about the dog show here.
