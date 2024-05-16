17-year-old arrested for involvement in two separate Gonzales shootings

GONZALES - A 17-year-old was arrested for his involvement in two separate shootings, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Keelan Irvin Jr, 17, of Gonzales, is booked for six counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts negligent injuring, seven counts of aggravated criminal damage to property and two counts illegal use of weapons.

Irvin was initially arrested after a vehicle occupied by six people along South St. Landry Avenue was shot at on May 12. Irvin and the victims were in a physical altercation prior to the shooting. No one was injured.

Then, during the investigation, police learned Irvin was involved in a shooting May 10 at an event hall on Airline Highway near Commerce Lane in Prairieville. Two victims received non-life threatening injuries.

Both incidents are part of ongoing investigations; further details may be limited at this time.