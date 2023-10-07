16-year-old saves a toddler from drowning in backyard pond

DENHAM SPRINGS - A mother is still able to hold her daughter after 16-year-old Hunter Robertson saved four-year-old Myla Brock from drowning in a pond.

This happened early Monday morning while it was still dark. Since then, everyone has been calling Hunter a hero.

"With the help of this son (Hunter) right here, I have my daughter still," Brittany Brock, Myla's mom told WBRZ.

Hunter Robertson says usually the calm pond is can be used for fishing, but that all changed when his mom, Sharrah, woke him up Monday, saying she heard something in the water.

"My mom kind of woke me up at around 5:45 AM, saying there was a child giggling in the water, and I said 'You are crazy,'" Hunter said.

But the teen obeyed his mother anyway and went outside.

That's when he heard the noise, and saw ripples in the water. Those ripples came from four-year-old Myla Brock, who is nonverbal.

"I heard something splash, I looked and I couldn't see anything, so I jumped in the kayak," Hunter said.

Using his training from being on the Denham Springs fishing team, he continued to paddle towards the ripples, with one thought going through his head.

"Please let me find her in time. I don't want anything bad to happen," Hunter said.

He finally found Myla in the water.

"I saw her but it was a quick second, and I only saw her foot, so I just grabbed it and threw her in." Hunter said.

Myla is safe and healthy, and her mother, Brittany Brock, is still able to hold her after a nightmare situation.

"The fact of having a nonverbal autistic child, that is the problem. My biggest issue came true. Someone who can't talk needed help, and that happened to be my daughter," Brock said.

Everyone is celebrating Hunter's bravery including his younger sister Harley, and his former teacher Karen Smith.

"He has always been a really good kid, so we weren't surprised," Smith said.

His parents, Sharrah and Chase Robertson, are also proud of their son.

"This is him, everyday. He would drop what he is doing and do anything to help anyone," Sharrah said.

But Hunter is not taking all the credit for the rescue.

"I'm not the hero. God is," Hunter said. "He exists. He held that girl up for 45 minutes until I got to her," Hunter said.

Now, a family is still whole because of the courage of a teenager.

"He was brave and he did what he was supposed to do," Sharrah said.