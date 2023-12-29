16-year-old dead, two other juveniles seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX - A 16-year old died Thursday night after the truck he was a passenger in struck a culvert, which also resulted in two other juveniles sustaining serious injuries.

According to state police, another 16-year-old was driving the 2008 Chevrolet Impala at a high speed southbound on LA Hwy 1, and the truck traveled off the roadway and struck the culvert head-on. Ashton Newkirk, 16, of Thibodaux, died at the scene.

The 16-year-old driver and another passenger, a 14-year-old, suffered life threatening injuries and are at an out-of-area hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.