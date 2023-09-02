16-year-old dead, one injured in shooting at Port Allen High School football game

PORT ALLEN - A 16-year-old died and a 28-year-old was injured after a shooting at Port Allen High School Friday night, according to officials.

The shooting took place outside the stadium at the Port Allen versus Brusly football game, which was called off shortly after the violence erupted.

There has been no other identification of the victims beyond their ages. However, the West Baton Rouge School system has confirmed that the victim who died was a student.

Officials ended the game at halftime as police and medics flooded the area, directing people away from the scene.

The teen who died had been shot in the head and passed away at a local hospital, sources told WBRZ. The adult suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

The violence happened at what is called the "Westside Showdown." The non-conference game was the season-opener for each team.

Officials with the West Baton Rouge School Board released a statement Saturday morning, expressing their sympathy for the individuals involved. The school system says that their first priorities are to assist the family of the student who died, students, and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Classes will resume on Tuesday, and crisis teams will be available to all students. There will also be an increased security presence at West Baton Rouge schools for the coming period.

Councilwoman Clerice Lacy was at the game and posted to social media early Saturday morning, calling the shooting a "senseless act of violence" and pleading for an end to killings.

"This day will never be forgotten, but we must stand strong," she said.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids also announced, that it is offering a financial award for information leading to the apprehension of the suspect.

WBRSO Spokesperson Sgt. Landon Groger told WBRZ that investigators are working hard to bring justice to "those families, victims, students and our community."

This is an ongoing investigation.