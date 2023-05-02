15 years after mysterious disappearance of Barbara Blount, Sheriff's Office says new information can lead to answers

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard took to social media Tuesday to say the investigation into a 15-year-old missing persons case may finally have a lead.

Barbara Blount was 58 when she mysteriously disappeared from her home in Holden on May 2, 2008

Ard says the Sheriff's Office is getting new information that can help detectives crack the case.

"I have a really good feeling that this is going to put another piece in the puzzle and help us find Barbara Blount, and what happened to her," Ard said.

Little evidence was found at her home and Blount's car was found less than a mile from her house. Search efforts to gather information came up empty.

In 2010, Barbara's daughter Kristy sat down with WBRZ. She said her mother was a kindhearted woman who loved her family, friends and property.

"Somebody did something to her, because she wouldn't just get up and leave without saying anything," Kristy said.

After years of no answers, it seemed the case went cold. In 2021, former investigator and host of a podcast called 'Real Life Real Crime,' Woody Anderson, detailed what happened to Blount.

"Everybody loved her. She was a mother, a church going lady, a widower, a great person and she vanished. That doesn't just happen. Somebody killed her. They abducted and killed her," Overton told WBRZ in 2021.

Still, the case is unsolved. Sheriff Ard is optimistic that will change with this new batch of information coming in.

"We want to make sure that we bring closure to this family," Ard said.

Anyone with information about Blount's disappearance should contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.