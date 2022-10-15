73°
15-year-old arrested; allegedly shot 19-year-old girl to death

Saturday, October 15 2022
Source: WBRZ
LAPLACE - A 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday after allegedly shooting a 19-year-old girl and leaving her to die in the front yard of a home.

According to the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, Yasmine Halum was found around 3 p.m. Oct. 9, laying in the front yard of a home on Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace, unresponsive and bleeding from a gunshot wound to her torso. 

Deputies said they rushed Halum to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. 

Friday, the 15-year-old was arrested, charged with second-degree murder and was booked into the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility. 

