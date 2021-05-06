14-year-old charged in slaying of Port Allen teen, Nakamoto learns

Jazzimane Woods, 15, was shot and killed Saturday

PORT ALLEN - A 14-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder for the killing of a 15-year-old girl who was the unintended target of gunfire.

The teen was killed when the gunman was on a mission to kill someone else. Sources confirmed details of the arrest to the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

The young girl, Jazzimane Woods, was shot and killed Saturday at 2 a.m. as she was getting ready for bed. A shooter opened fire on the apartment, hitting Woods multiple times. She died at the hospital.

Neighbors told WBRZ the shooter opened fire on the wrong apartment. Sources also confirmed that information and said the intended targeted lived nearby.

Woods was a model student and athlete who played softball for Port Allen High, according to school officials.

Authorities did not identify the 14-year-old suspect because of his age. Information about how the teen got the gun and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not released.

Authorities said the investigation is not over.

