#14 LSU routs Grambling behind historic day from Jayden Daniels

BATON ROUGE - No. 14 LSU with a complete domination of Grambling in the first ever meeting between the two schools 72-10 on Saturday night. Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for a career high five touchdown passes in the first half, two of which going to wideout Brian Thomas. Zachary native Chris Hilton, who did not play a down on offense against Florida State, scored his second career touchdown on a 47 yard pitch and catch from Daniels in the first quarter.

Freshman running back Kaleb Jackson also scored his first two collegiate touchdowns in the win.

LSU finished with over 600 yards of total offense.

Next up for the Tigers is a trip to Starkville on Saturday to open up SEC play, facing Mississippi State at 11 a.m. CT kick on ESPN.