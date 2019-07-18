Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

13-year-old arrested, accused of raping young girl

1 hour 5 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 July 18, 2019 12:14 PM July 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BELLE ROSE - A 13-year-old boy is in the custody of law enforcement after he allegedly raped a small child last week.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, the attack was first reported July 4. Deputies spoke with the girl at a hospital, where they learned she was victimized at a Belle Rose residence.

Deputies were able to verify the claims and arrested a 13-year-old under suspicion of first-degree rape. A 72-hour hearing was held and the teen ordered to remain in custody.

Due to the suspect's age, his identity is not being released at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days