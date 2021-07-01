85°
12-year-old from New Jersey becomes youngest grandmaster in chess history

2 hours 37 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, July 01 2021
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
World's youngest chess grandmaster, Abhimanyu Mishra

BUDAPEST, Hungary - A 12-year-old boy from New Jersey has become the youngest grandmaster in chess history, according to CNN

During Wednesday's Vezerkepzo GM Mix tournament in Budapest, Hungary a preteen by the name of Abhimanyu Mishra broke Sergey Karjakin's record of 12 years and seven months  at the age of 12 years, four months and 25 days old.

According to CNN, to become a grandmaster in chess, a player must achieve three grandmaster norms -- an award given for a high level of performance in a chess tournament -- as well as achieving an 2500 Elo rating given out by the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE), the rankings that govern international chess competition.

After defeating grandmaster Leon Mendonca on Wednesday, Mishra took to Twitter to express enthusiasm over his win, saying, "Finally checkmated the biggest opponent (ongoing pandemic) which stopped me for 14 months. Thanks everybody for all your love and support. Looking forward for World cup."

Mishra became the youngest National Master at the age of nine, and then at 10 years, nine months and 20 days old, went on to become the youngest ever International Master.

The previous record was held by Russian grandmaster Karjakin in 2002.

