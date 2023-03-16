66°
Minor reportedly hurt in shooting on Greenwell Street
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile victim was reportedly rushed to a hospital Thursday night after gunfire was reported outside a business near Airline Highway.
The shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. on Greenwell Street, just east of Airline Highway. Sources said the victim, possibly a juvenile, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was said to be stable.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
