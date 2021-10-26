105-year-old runner from Baton Rouge poised to set new record

BATON ROUGE - Julia "Hurricane" Hawkins, the capital area's iconic 105-year-old runner, is set to make history on the track once again.

Hawkins is scheduled to participate in the 100-meter race at the Louisiana Senior Games in Hammond. The event will make Hawkins the first U.S. athlete to set a masters track world record in the 105+ age division.

The Louisiana Senior Games 2021 track and field event will be held at the Southeastern Louisiana University Track Complex beginning at 8 a.m. Nov. 6. The venue is less than 10 miles from Julia’s childhood home in Ponchatoula.

In 2019, Hawkins set a new Senior Games record in the 50-meter dash for her division. The next day, she finished the 100-meter dash in a little more than 46 seconds. In 2017, Hawkins set a record by finishing the race in 40.12 seconds.