102,000 tickets sold for Garth Brooks Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge

Garth Brooks

BATON ROUGE - After country music legend Garth Brooks announced his upcoming spring concert at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, local fans have responded in droves.

According to a Wednesday news release, a total of 102,000 tickets have been purchased for the April 30 concert, making it one of the top two largest crowds of all time for a North American stadium show.

In the past three weeks, Garth Brooks has sold 570,000 tickets in three cities alone.

The next Stadium Tour stop is Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The concert will be Saturday, March 26th, at 7 p.m. and tickets for that show go on sale, Friday, December 17 at 10 a.m.

**Click here to view Brooks' interview with WBRZ regarding the upcoming Tiger Stadium concert in Baton Rouge**