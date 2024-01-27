1 injured in shooting off Scenic Highway Friday night

BATON ROUGE - 1 person was injured in a shooting off Scenic Highway Friday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting was reported shortly around 11:30 p.m. on 69th Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No motive or suspects are known at this time.

This is a developing story.