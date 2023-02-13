Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to Philadelphia

ZACHARY- Boston Scott could do it all on the football field when he played at Zachary High School. He would outrun defenders, catch passes, and, of course, score touchdowns. He is still doing that, only now he does it in the NFL, and Sunday he'll be showcasing at the biggest football game of the year.

Not to mention, he is known for torching the New York Giants, earning him the nickname "The Giant Killer."

"He probably does enjoy getting a nick-name like the Giant Killer," said Neil Weiner, who coached Scott during the running back's time at Zachary High.

But even Weiner says he didn't think Scott would have a chance to step foot on an NFL field due to his size.

"Not for one second did I think he would be playing in the NFL, that's the truth," Weiner said. "If you only measure height and weight he might not match up with everyone else at his position in the NFL, but he is such a great personality and a great person to have in a locker room.

"I think the Eagles have absolutely loved him," Weiner added.

Scott didn't get a big school scholarship to play football. He walked on at Louisiana Tech, and his talents later earned him a scholarship.

He was then drafted by the Saints in the 6th round of the NFL Draft before making his way to Philadelphia.

Weiner says Scott's drive kept him going.

"He has had to overcome people second-guessing him and doubting what he can do his entire career," Weiner said, which makes his success in the NFL that much cooler.

What's also cool? Weiner and the kid from Zachary still keep in touch.

"I shot him a text saying 'hey I prayed for you' before the Conference Championship Game," Weiner said.

Scott is the first player Weiner has ever coached to make it to the Super Bowl. He is hoping Scott will be crowned a champion Sunday night.

"That would be pretty meaningful to see someone who I think so highly of be given an opportunity in such a big moment," Weiner said.

Weiner also told WBRZ he plans to text Scott the day before the Super Bowl.

The game is at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and Scott hopes to help the Eagles win their second Super Bowl in just six seasons.