Zachary family distributes mystery gift baskets to uplift community

ZACHARY - Mystery baskets filled with goodies for children are popping up on porches in Zachary.

The Puccini family put their craftiness and extra free time to use during the coronavirus pandemic. With families cooped up at home, they decided to surprise neighbors, even strangers, with baskets full of fun.

"We just drive through a neighborhood and find random homes and stick them on their doorsteps," Matthew Puccini said.

Matthew and Britany Puccini have stuffed baskets with at-home entertainment including card games, sidewalk chalk, water balloons, and bubbles. They even included some of Matthew's woodwork crafts.

The family wanted to cheer children up as they are stuck at home during the stay-at-home order.

"Kids are suffering," Britany said.

The couple has 5 children, so they understand exactly what it is like to be cooped up with active kids who are not able to go to school during the virus outbreak.

"Bringing smiles to little kids' faces and reliving some stress from parents because I feel that the kids will have something to occupy their time with," Britany said.

The Puccinis are paying for the baskets out of their own pockets,

but the reward is worth it for them.

"Things like this bring on depression in people and if it (the baskets) could put a smile on one person's face, I think it was worth it, "Britany said.

For more information about the mystery gift baskets, you can call Sawdust and Splinters Woodworking at (225) 347-4681.