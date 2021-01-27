Latest Weather Blog
Zachary/Central area crash on LA-14 and Deer Creek Drive
Related Story
CENTRAL - Authorities say one person was killed in a tragic crash along Greenwell Springs Port Hudson Road (LA-64) in Central, early Monday (Jan. 25) morning.
According to representatives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the deadly crash, which was reported shortly after 5 a.m. at LA-64 and Deer Creek Drive, occurred when a car hit a tree near the 10100 block of Highway 64.
Authorities are still investigating the incident, and say it appears the individual killed may have suffered from a medical issue of some sort moments before the collision. That said, they are still working to confirm this theory.
The name of the deceased has not been released at this time.
WBRZ will update this article as detectives report additional information related to the tragic incident.
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former state representative, mayoral candidate Steve Carter dies of COVID-19 complications
-
Gonzales subdivision pushes through zoning commission despite residents' concerns
-
Small businesses warn prices could go up with minimum wage increase
-
Bigger shipment of vaccines next week could speed up wait for some...
-
Bridge Center leaders say opening is imminent, facility now licensed