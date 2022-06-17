75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary basketball wins first state title since 1944

Related Story

LAKE CHARLES- Zachary beat Natchitoches Central 63-57 to take home the 5A State basketball title on Saturday in the Burton coliseum.

It is the Bronco's 1st basketball title since 1944.

Watch the full highlights above.

News
Zachary basketball wins first state title since...
Zachary basketball wins first state title since 1944
LAKE CHARLES- Zachary beat Natchitoches Central 63-57 to take home the 5A State basketball title on Saturday in the Burton... More >>
1 year ago Sunday, March 14 2021 Mar 14, 2021 Sunday, March 14, 2021 12:48:00 AM CST March 14, 2021

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days