Worst of today's storms have passed. How'd your parish fare?

A parish-by-parish look at damage, etc., after Wednesday's thunderstorms in south Louisiana.

ASCENSION

Street flooding was reported in Gonzales after a series of storms dropped 4-5 inches of rain on the region. “Some lanes (on La. 44) as the water builds are impassable,” Ami Clouatre with police department said. “However no closures at this time”

There were no reports of damage to houses, but high winds felled some trees, knocking out power to about 2,000 customers.

Residents whose houses took on water are asked to submit up to two pictures of the damage in their homes and their address to the parish's Office of Emergency Preparedness at oep@apgov.us so officials can respond appropriately.

ASSUMPTION

“So far, so good,” said Thomas Long, the parish’s emergency services director. There was one power outage in the parish but there had been no calls to 911 reporting damage so there was no certainty that it was weather-related.

EAST BATON ROUGE

Building damage was reported in the northern part of the parish, near Pride, and part of a tree was down at a cemetery at 19th and Main in Baton Rouge. BRPD and the sheriff’s office reported closing a number of streets for a time, including Scenic Highway north of Airline, Chippewa Street near Phlox Avenue and in Greenwell Springs, the Twin Oaks area off Flannery Road and on LSU Avenue at Yale.

Utilities reported 26,000 outages.

EAST FELICIANA

Power was reported out to about 75 percent of the parish. Three-inch tree limbs were down in the southwestern portion of the parish and the region was put under a flash flood warning after 3 inches of rain fell in a short time.

IBERVILLE

A tornado warning was posted for the northwestern corner of the parish early Wednesday but there were no immediate reports of damage. There were only a handful of power outages. The National Weather Service said it received a report of quarter-sized hail at Ramah.

LIVINGSTON

About 6 percent of the parish is without power, and multiple roads are blocked by fallen trees, including La. 42, La. 63, Linder Road, among others.

“Sheriff and crews continue to clear roadways across the parish. Please stay off of the roadways, if possible,” the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

POINTE COUPEE

The parish was the first in the region to sustain damage from Wednesday’s severe weather, with winds gusting to 62 mph and perhaps hitting as high as 80 mph. Trees fell across roads and power lines. Electrical service was out for about 55 percent of the parish’s utility customers.

TANGIPAHOA

The northern areas of the parish saw the worst damage as a squall line with high winds passed through. The most extensive damage was west of Independence and in the Kentwood area, near the Mississippi State line.

ST. HELENA

About a quarter of the parish’s 7,000 electric-service customers were without power after high winds knocked over trees. It, too, was in the path of a storm that potentially had winds of 80 mph.

ST. JAMES

Up to 6 inches of rain had fallen by late morning, leaving streets in some neighborhoods inundated but with no damage to homes. All major roads remained passable. Power outages were negligible — about 50 in a parish with 10,000 Entergy customers.

Emergency manager Eric Deroche said heavy downpours continued into midday and it was difficult to tell when the water might recede.

“It’s got to stop raining first,” he said.

ST. MARY

“We dodged this time,” emergency management director Jimmy Broussard said. “It’s not too bad.” There were no power outages reported in the parish.

WEST BATON ROUGE

No major damage was reported after a tornado warning was posted for the western part of the parish. The parish was also in the path of high winds as storms came through. There were fewer than 1,000 power outages, with the bulk of them in an area from Rosedale to Erwinville.

WEST FELICIANA

Building damage was reported north of St. Francisville, in the Bains region by the West Feliciana High School campus. The school district, which had called off classes ahead of the storms, said schools will remain closed Thursday because of storm damage.

The region was buffeted by winds that potentially reached 80 mph.