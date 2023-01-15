Woman says apartment management, police haven't taken action after neighbor shot up her home

BATON ROUGE - It’s been seven days since a troublesome neighbor allegedly shot up Mankisha Pike’s apartment while she was asleep inside. Now, she tells us she's still too afraid to sleep in her own home.

“Since last Thursday, I haven't been living in my apartment. I've been staying with family. Every so often, I come back to my apartment, but I have to come with somebody,” Pike said.

Her life has been uprooted ever since she says a neighbor committed the horrible attack.

“I do not want to stay here. I don’t feel safe here at all... Even if the girl was off the streets—because she's still on the streets running about—I wouldn't feel safe being here because I don't know who she associates with, you know?” Pike said.

She says since the shooting, she doesn't even feel comfortable having her own child near her, so he's been spending extra time with his dad.

“I haven't had my son since the incident, haven't seen him or anything like that,” says Pike.



To make matters worse, she doesn't feel that management at the apartment complex is taking this seriously. She says they told her the neighbors were given a notice to vacate, but that doesn't even seem to be true.

“The neighbors are still here. And it don’t look like they're trying to move either. They was suppose to have seven days, so my leasing manager said, and today is the seventh day, and it don’t look like nobody is trying to go anywhere,” Pike said.

Although she desperately wants to move, that's just not possible with her current financial situation, which was also impacted by the attack.

“I don't necessarily have any money saved up. I've exhausted a lot of my funds with building up my business — speaking on that, one of my machines was broken due to the incident because a bullet got lodged into it,” Pike said.

With the lack of support and slow-moving law enforcement investigation, she feels she may have to take matters into her own hands to protect herself.

“I went and bought me a gun. I went and bought me a gun, like, three days ago,” Pike said.

The office management told WBRZ they would speak to us Friday. However, when we went to the leasing office, nobody was there. We've reached out BRPD but have yet to hear back.