Woman killed in shooting off S. Choctaw Drive Monday

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that took the life of one person Monday afternoon.


The incident was reported before 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 27, on the 1700 block of N. Harco Drive off S. Choctaw Drive.


Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Kevin Hardy Jr. who was found nearby suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities say. Those who knew the victim said Hardy went by Queasha D. Hardy.


Hardy died on the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.


Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

