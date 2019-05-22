87°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman killed in overnight drive-by shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Water still rising in Assumption Parish
-
Woman stole nearly $800 in vodka, toilet paper from local Walmart
-
Thousands in EBR complain about missed trash pick-ups
-
New Baton Rouge baseball team facing tight stadium renovation deadline
-
Teachers allege misconduct by McKinley High administrators, demand more oversight