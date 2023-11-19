Latest Weather Blog
Woman escapes handcuffs and leads police on high-speed chase
LUFKIN, Texas - After escaping from handcuffs, a woman led police on a high-speed chase that ended with her crashing a stolen police vehicle.
The Lufkin Police Department released video of the incident Tuesday.
Officers were called to a parking lot of an Ulta store concerning a possible shoplifter. Authorities found the suspect, 33-year-old Toscha Sponsler, in the parking lot.
Sponsler was arrested and placed into a police vehicle. She was able to escape from her handcuffs, climb to the front of the vehicle and drive off. Police said she drove up to 100 mph.
The chase ended when Sponsler crashed the vehicle. She was charged with first-degree escape, causing bodily injury, and threat with a deadly weapon. Authorities say the police vehicle she crashed will likely be totaled.
