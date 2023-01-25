Woman claims her apartment was shot up Thursday night in most recent attack by belligerent neighbor

BATON ROUGE - A woman is afraid to go inside her own home after bullets flew through her apartment Thursday night, but she knows exactly where they came from.

Mankisha Pike says she had been peacefully living in Avalon Apartments on Florida Boulevard for the last few years, but all that changed recently.

Thursday night, she saw the worst of it when she claims her neighbor shot off at least five rounds into her home. Pike was asleep on her couch when she woke up to the sound of gunfire.

“I really didn't think nothing of it at the time because they did have children out here popping fireworks prior to that happening. So I’m hearing the shots go off, and eventually, I start hearing glass shatter, so that's what made me get up and go to my room,” she said.

We counted at least five bullet holes in her front window — three holes in the wall behind her TV, and two more in her back door. Pike says she knows who did it.

“The girl who lives two doors down from me. She came and shot through my window. I’ve been having issues with her previously in the past. Like, since she moved here, I've been having issues with her,” Pike said.

This is nowhere near her first encounter with the woman. Pike says on Christmas Eve, she came home to find the woman just outside her apartment, and things became physical.

“She reaches down and gets a Sprite and starts throwing the Sprite on me, and then starts swinging like she wanted to hit me, so I started swinging back at her. So I fought the girl, knocked her down and pinned her down on the ground until the cops came," Pike said. "I’ve called the cops for all the incidents that I'm talking about right now. The first time, when she busted my tires and stabbed a knife in my chair."

Pike has complained to police, but the woman is still walking free, leaving Pike afraid for her child and herself.

“I’m scared for my life. I’m not safe here. I have a four-year-old son that I have to live with and live for, and I just don’t feel safe over here no more. I’ve been living at this apartment complex for about five years now, and I’ve never had a problem with nobody,” Pike said.

BRPD says they are investigating the shooting. Pike tells us apartment management has ordered the family in the neighboring apartment to vacate the premises. We were unable to reach management at the complex during our visit.