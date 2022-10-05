Latest Weather Blog
Woman arrested in capital area after murder in St. John Parish
RESERVE - A woman who was on the run after allegedly shooting someone to death in St. John Parish has surrendered to police in the Baton Rouge area.
The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to the shooting on East 21st Street in Reserve on Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found 70-year-old Andrew Turcuit Sr. with multiple injuries. First responders attempted to revive Turcuit, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe 21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington was responsible for the shooting and drove toward East Baton Rouge Parish afterward.
Detectives said she turned herself in at the Baker Police Department on Sunday.
Johnson-Washington was booked for second-degree murder and her bail has not been set.
