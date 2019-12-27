Woman arrested after going berserk over breakup

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office say when a man broke up with his girlfriend, she reacted by assaulting him and then crashing her vehicle into an assisted living facility.

Officials say the break up occurred on Christmas Eve when Yesnia Guzman, 19, brought her two children to her former boyfriend's Gardere-area residence to discuss their relationship.

According to Guzman's ex, during their argument, he took the opportunity to once and for all, end things between them and Guzman was so angry that she picked up a watch and threw it in his face, hitting him near one of his eyes.

Investigators say they examined the man's face and saw a cut near one of his eyes.

According to a police report, after leaving her ex's, Guzman put her two children into her vehicle and backed out of her parking spot at a high rate of speed.

A witness told deputies they watched Guzman hit at least two other vehicles while awkwardly attempting to back out of her spot.

The witness went on to say, once Guzman was out of the spot, she sped forward, crashed through a fence, and ultimately drove right into the rooms of an assisted living facility, hitting two beds where residents were sleeping.

The residents who'd been sleeping were examined and pronounced healthy.

Deputies caught up with Guzman and said she spoke very little English, but with the assistance of a translator was able to explain that she did throw her ex-boyfriend's watch in his face, but hadn't intended to hurt him.

Deputies say Guzman also admitted to driving her vehicle when the crash occurred.

Guzman was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges that include domestic abuse/battery child endangerment, reckless operation of a vehicle, and hit and run.

