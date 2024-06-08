Winners announced for St. Jude Dream Home, other prizes in 2024 giveaway

BATON ROUGE - The 2024 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is over and we have a winner!

Over the last several weeks, you all have purchased thousands of tickets, the proceeds of which have gone toward supporting cancer treatments for children so their parents don't have to pay anything out of pocket.

Linda Patterson from Baton Rouge won the 4-bed, 3 bath home built by Alvarez Construction on Oak Colony Drive off Hoo Shoo Too Road.

Additionally, a 2023 Genesis G70 courtesy of All-Star Automotive was won by Jennifer Walker from Gonzales.

The winners of two gift cards — one for $2,500 and one for $10,000 — were drawn live on WBRZ as well. Glenn Schexnayder from Covington won a $2,500 VISA gift card courtesy of the Dream Day Foundation, and Bonnie Reames from St. Francisville won a $10,000 VISA gift card courtesy of Assurance Financial.

A check for $1.3 million was also presented to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.