Windy weather caused house fire to spread to neighboring home

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters partly blamed windy conditions for a house fire that damaged two homes in a neighborhood off Perkins Road Tuesday afternoon.

The fire first erupted around 1:30 p.m. at a house on Meadowbrook Avenue. Video from the scene showed flames rising through the roof of one of the homes.

A 15-year-old neighbor first spotted the flames and called 911.

"I was on my couch, and I was watching something. I look over out the window because at like the corner of my eye I see like this red light coming out. I look out the window and I see the left side of the house going up in flames," recalled Brady Watson.

At some point, the St. George Fire Department said strong winds caused the flames to spread to a neighboring house.

Wind from the approaching storm caused a fire to jump next door on Meadowbrook. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/K08wDyxpfJ — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) March 22, 2022

Crews had the fire under control by 2 p.m., but the home where the blaze began appeared to sustain major damage.

Officials are always on high alert during severe weather.

"You know with storms and events like this, you mostly have to be prepared for anything that's possible to happen. For homeowners, I would especially hope that they have renter's insurance, things like that that would cover their belongings because you never know what might happen in an event. We're predicting severe storms that might take place," said Darian Williams, the Chief of Fire Prevention for St. George Fire.

A man was also arrested after he tried to enter the torched property and harassed firefighters on the scene. The unidentified man was taken into custody a short distance later after he reportedly struck an ambulance with his vehicle.

St. George Fire Department said the man was an occupant from the original house that caught on fire.