Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
BATON ROUGE - LSU had little to say about its meeting with basketball coach Will Wade. The gathering including NCAA and LSU officials Friday was the parties' first face-to-face since his suspension last month.
An LSU spokesperson released a concise statement on the meeting, saying no new developments could be expected Friday.
“It is unlikely LSU makes any decisions today regarding Coach Wade,” the statement read.
The situation has persisted since Wade refused to meet with school officials over a Yahoo Sports report detailing a 2017 phone conversation between Wade and an agent tied up in allegations of illegal recruiting tactics.
Wade remains under indefinite suspension, having sat out the entirety of LSU's NCAA Tournament run.
