78°
Latest Weather Blog
West Feliciana Parish considers new taxes for fiber optic internet
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Geaux get Tested initiative begins Tuesday
-
Woman who threatened family with bat, gun released from prison
-
East Feliciana Parish leaders won't remove Confederate statue
-
Woman annoyed at drivers on flooded street arrested after threatening tirade with...
-
Uptick in COVID cases prompts more to get tested, puts strain on...