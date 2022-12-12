64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wednesday session deadline near with no tax deal reached yet

Related Story

 BATON ROUGE - With a Wednesday deadline fast approaching, the House and Senate are trying to strike a deal to keep from cratering this year's budget and forcing widespread cuts on health care and colleges.
    
But House Republicans have rejected several tax measures the Senate, House Democrats and Gov. John Bel Edwards had hoped could be used to drum up new money for the treasury.
    
The House late Sunday rejected bills that would lessen business tax breaks, including a proposal to lower an exemption for businesses from paying sales taxes on utilities. Lawmakers may try to bring the measures up again Monday.
    
The special session must end by 6 p.m. Wednesday. Lawmakers are about $150 million to $200 million short of rebalancing this year's budget and even further away on next year's budget.

News
Wednesday session deadline near with no tax...
Wednesday session deadline near with no tax deal reached yet
BATON ROUGE - With a Wednesday deadline fast approaching, the House and Senate are trying to strike a deal to... More >>
6 years ago Monday, March 07 2016 Mar 7, 2016 Monday, March 07, 2016 6:52:47 PM CST March 07, 2016

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days