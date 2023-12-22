Wednesday evening video forecast

The next storm system is beginning to develop across the Western United States. Rain chances will increase across the Gulf Coast over the holiday weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mainly clear skies early will cause temperatures to drop fast. However, some high clouds and east winds will ultimately keep lows near average in the low 40s. Clouds will continue to thicken on Thursday, and as sun tucks behind the clouds, that could be the last of it until Christmas Day. With the increasing clouds, highs will be limited to the upper 60s.

Up Next: The end of the week will mark the beginning of a run of unsettled weather which will likely last right through Christmas. Some showers become possible late Friday and a few periods of rain will occur Saturday through Monday. Christmas Eve looks like it will have the highest rain coverage and rates of the three days at this point. In fact, Sunday will be worth monitoring for the potential of some heavier rainfall. By the end of Christmas Day, about 1-3 inches of rain is expected around the area. As far as temperatures go, expect a muggy and above average run with highs near 70 and lows near 60. A cold front may finally swing through and end the wet stretch early next week.

Josh

