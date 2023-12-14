Wednesday evening video forecast

A dynamic storm system will move into the region for the end of the workweek and beginning of the weekend. Expect increased winds followed by a round of rain.

Tonight & Tomorrow: With more clouds around, low temperatures will be propped up by several degrees during the overnight hours. Expect readings to settle in the upper 40s. Winds will markedly increase on Thursday, coming out of the east at 10-15mph. Clouds will be consistent with only a few breaks of sun and this will keep high temperatures similar to Wednesday. The afternoon mark will be in the upper 60s.

Up Next: By Friday, a low pressure storm system will take shape in the Midwest. As it closes in on the fair weather high pressure system in the Southeast, winds will continue to increase. Expect a steady east breeze of 15-25mph, with higher speeds near the coast. These winds could cause some water to pile up on east facing coastlines and offshore waves of 10-12 feet. Through Friday evening, clouds will increase with little more than a stray shower. As that storm system passes through on Saturday, a period of light rain or scattered showers is expected. Thunderstorms are not likely. Outdoor plans may notch a few dry hours but overall, it will be dreary and cool with highs in the low 60s. The precipitation will wrap up around Sunday morning leaving behind less than an inch for most. Sunday afternoon will see some clearing with highs staying in the low 60s. Early next week looks like it will be tranquil with mainly clear skies and near average temperatures—lows in the low 40s and highs in the mid 60s.

