Wednesday evening video forecast

After one more seasonably warm afternoon, the next cold front will arrive. Some showers and thunderstorms are expected leading into the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A pleasant night is ahead with clear skies and light, southeast winds. Lows will stop in the low 60s. Warmth and sunshine will stay around on Thursday with southeast winds increasing to 10-15mph. Highs will go back to the mid 80s.

Up Next: Clouds will thicken Thursday night as the next frontal system moves toward the area by Friday. A weakening line of showers and thunderstorms will move into the area near dawn. Since this line is expected to be falling apart, it is unclear if the entire area will even get rain from this batch. A lot of dry time will follow on Friday as highs head for the upper 70s. As the cold front approaches Friday evening, a second line of showers and thunderstorms is anticipated. Either batch could deliver gusty wind, though widespread impacts are not expected. About 1-3 inches of rain is expected. Behind the front, much cooler and drier weather will be back for most of the weekend. Afternoons will feature plenty of sunshine.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.