Wednesday 1pm Storm Forecast Update

Make sure you have access to warning information in the event storms in your area do become severe this evening.

Today & Tonight: A dense fog advisory is out until 10 a.m. expect to move a little slower on the roads this morning. There will be a few dry hours and maybe even a few peaks of sun before rain moves in. Temperatures will reach 80° and showers and storms will start up around 2 p.m. There will be scattered showers in the afternoon ahead of the main line a bit later. Expect to run into some rain on your evening commute. Between 6-10pm the cold front will bring in widespread storms from west to east. Some of them may have very gusty winds. There is a level 2/5 SLIGHT risk for strong winds and an isolated tornado possible. Mississippi and the bordering Parishes have a level 3/5 ENHANCED risk. This means, the further north you live, the more likely it is that storms become severe. Be sure you have access to warning information in the event storms in your area become severe. Rainfall totals will be 1-2+ inches. Isolated higher amounts may briefly overwhelm the drains. Look out for those typical problem spots while it is actively raining. CLICK HERE to watch the latest futurecast track.

Up Next: Temperatures will be much cooler on the other side. Thursday afternoon will have temperatures in the 60s and then they will drop into the 40s heading into Friday morning. The same front from Wednesday night is likely to stall out along the extreme southeast coast of Louisiana. It will completely clear the sate early Friday morning. On the way out, there may be a few isolated showers in areas south and east of Baton Rouge before 9 a.m. on Friday. Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny with high temperatures maxing out in the upper 50s. You can expect partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 50s for Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the 30s on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Sunday afternoon will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the low 60s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— Strong Storms —please have access to alerts through Wednesday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

