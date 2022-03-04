Wedding videographer vanishes, bride anxious to find him

BATON ROUGE - A woman who got married last summer says the guy she hired to film her ceremony and reception has disappeared.

Erika Bennett says she paid Armand Williams of Armand Studios $3,000 for her wedding package, but it's no longer about the money.

"Just let me know that you're living and you're still working on my stuff," Bennett said.

A family member recommended Williams to capture the joyous occasion. Bennett says he was professional and attentive before, during, and after the celebration. Until he stopped communicating in October.

"Anything I needed, he was there," Bennett said. "We talked about the music and the pictures to go with it and after October all communication stopped."

Bennett says she's been calling, texting, and emailing. She hasn't had any response, until last week when she noticed her text messages were being silenced. Two On Your Side has also tried to contact Williams' but hasn't heard anything.

Anxious to get those memories, Bennett contacted 2 On Your Side with the hope that someone has heard from Armand Studios.