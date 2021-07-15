Wedding bells ringing, ring sales soaring as weddings are rescheduled

BATON ROUGE - Nationwide the wedding industry has rebounded as thousands of couples are rebooking their venues to say "I do!"

After a year-long wait, more couples are deciding to get hitched and they're stopping by their favorite jewelers to pick up a ring to pop the question.

"We were concerned like anyone that's sales may suffer from the brides, but love finds a way. We found people really increased in the sales overall probably over 20 percent in our bridal sales," said Johnny Tate the senior vice president at Lee Michaels.

At Lee Michaels, it's not just their sales that are increasing.

"We actually felt they started buying larger diamonds. We felt they were like, hey look I can't travel and I can't do other things I might as well just buy a diamond this year," said Tate.

They saw the spike in demand once the mask mandate was lifted and believe after such a long year customers just want to celebrate those special moments.

"I think people are just saying, hey let's get out we've been cooped up for a year and a half. Let's get out and do something. Let's enjoy life and one of the ways that we are thankful for is sharing love and experiences with jewelry," said Tate.

Once that question is popped then the celebration moves to wedding venues like Oak Lodge.

"So during the pandemic, we had to postpone about 200 events," said Audrey Taunton Oak Lodge Sales consultant.

During that time, business was down 75 percent now the phones are ringing off the hook.

"We're booked all the way back to December for our holiday parties and wedding and we're even starting to book to 2023," said Taunton.

As the dates go fast they are working to squeeze everyone in.

"Our weekends are so booked up, we are just trying to accommodate them the best we can. A lot of people are doing weekday weddings right now I just think they are ready o start celebrating," said Taunton.

Even with the business, jewelers and venues are just happy to see their customers again.

Jewelers nationwide are reporting that same 20 percent increase in business.