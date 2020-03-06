70°
Weather alerts in southeast Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4

A Flash Flood Watch was issued for Southeastern Louisiana from Tuesday evening throughout Wednesday. 

The National Weather Service says a nearly stationary frontal zone will remain draped over the Gulf States and an area of low pressure is expected to develop near the Texas coast early Wednesday and move eastward along this stalled front. 

This will set the stage for potentially heavy rainfall and possible flooding.

