WBR Sheriff's office remembers slain deputy and daughter

WEST BATON ROUGE – The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was solemn Wednesday, just one day after Corporal Donna LeBlanc and her daughter were shot and killed.

"Donna believed in the badge, she wore the badge, she took pride in the badge," Mike Cazes, West Baton Rouge Sheriff, said.

The sheriff said that LeBlanc was not only heavily involved in the force but was active in her children's lives.

"When you saw her she went out they way to speak to you I mean she was involved in everything," Cazes said.

LeBlanc served on the force for 22 years and Wednesday, just a day after her tragic death, several sheriff's deputies are riding around with a sticker in her honor.

"To be the only girl on the road that was a lot to them guys I mean just imagine how quick things can change in your life in your office," Cazes said.



LeBlanc and her daughter Carli Jo were shot and killed at their home on Tuesday by their neighbor Gregory Phillips, who killed himself after the incident.

Cazes described the office's mood as heartbroken,

"It's just...they just heartbroken because of the fact, I mean who would have ever dreamed it, especially you know you losing your life at your house on your day off," Cazes said.

In LeBlanc's honor, colleagues draped their badges with a black band along with a black ribbon on the sheriff's office door. The West Baton Rouge courthouse also lowered their flags at half staff as tribute to LeBlanc.

Michael Brossard, a family friend of LeBlanc and owner of a po-boy shop in town, said that it is going to be a rough time for their family.

"Its very upsetting, she's going to be very missed," LeBlanc said.

Funeral arrangements are still pending for LeBlanc and her daughter.