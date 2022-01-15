Water was an issue at Thursday morning house fire

PRIDE- Firefighters had to deal with a lack of water while battling a large house fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters from Pride were initially called to the blaze in the 30000 block of Greenwell Springs Road. Since there are no fire hydrants in the area, fire trucks had to supply water from tanks on the trucks. With water running low, the first department called for help from Central.

The Central Fire Department responded around 10 o'clock.

Central Fire Chief Derek Glover said his department had to help shuttle water but the house was covered in flames when his crew arrived.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and information about what caused the fire was unavailable. Check back for updates.