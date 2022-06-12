82°
WATCH: Sports2's Corey Rholdon catches up with ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett on Saints exciting off-season
METAIRIE - The Saints have had one of the most exciting off-seasons in franchise history with Sean Payton retiring, the hiring of Dennis Allen, trading to get two first-round draft picks, and the signing of two LSU legends in Jarvis Landry and Tyrann Mathieu.
Sports2's Corey Rholdon caught up with ESPN's Mike Triplett on all of the topics, what position battles we can expect come training camp, when Michael Thomas will be back, and what holes the team may need to fill.
